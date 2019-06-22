A teenage student in Scotland was thrown out of the class for saying that there are ‘only two genders’.

The unnamed pupil secretly filmed his teacher scolding him before sharing the clip online where it went viral.

The video was shared far and wide sparking a debate on free speech and transgender rights.

The backlash on the 56-year-old teacher has not gone down well with a leading teachers’ union who claim that the kid was looking for trouble.

The viral clip, three minutes long, features the teacher explaining to the student why he had been asked to get out of the classroom at the Aberdeenshire secondary school.

As per reports, it is understood that the teenager has been reprimanded for sharing the video online without consent but it remains unclear whether he has been suspended from school or not.

People on social media seem to be divided on the issue. Some believe the boy was treated unfairly while some have the opinion that the teacher dealt with the situation the way it should be dealt with.

PNN