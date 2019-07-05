London: England football team captain Harry Kane has wished Virat Kohli and his Indian team good luck ahead of the semifinals of the ongoing World Cup, saying barring against England, the Men in Blue has his support.

“Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!” the Tottenham Hotspur superstar tweeted, referring to the pair’s meeting at the Lord’s in May.

Kane had posted a video when he and Kohli spent time together, also clicking a selfie which sent sports fans into a frenzy. The India captain also replied to the tweet soon after, saying: “Was fun catching up with you Harry. Cheers and thank you for your wishes.”

India have already reached the semifinals after their victory over Bangladesh and they will take on Sri Lanka in their last group fixture on Saturday, hoping that South Africa can beat Australia so that the Men in Blue could go atop the points table with a win over the island nation.

There are high chances though that India might meet the hosts and pre-tournament favourites England in the semifinal if the Aussies beat the Proteas and consolidate their position at the top of the pile. In that case, India and England will finish second and third, respectively, while Australia will take on fourth placed New Zealand.

England are the only team to have beaten India in the competition so far.

IANS