The internet can sometimes offer some of the greatest life hacks known to humankind often leaving us astonished as to how easy some tasks, that we previously thought were difficult, are.

Recently, Twitter user Valentina Pestilenez shared a video on her account demonstrating how ridiculously easy it is to peel a piece of garlic without having to deal with the flaky outer layer or smelly fingers.

And the internet totally lost it.

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

👌 pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj — 𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 🌑 (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

What she does is use the tip of a knife to pierce a clove and effortlessly pull it out of the bunch leaving a very minimal amount of mess.

Shared on Twitter Monday, the video has already amassed more than 20 million views blowing the internet’s collective mind.

A sharp pointy knife is essential to carry this out. So the next time you are cooking some spaghetti Bolognese or are in mood for some schezwan garlic fried rice, use Valentina’s ingenious method that will probably make your overall cooking experience all the more better.

My life is forever changed. https://t.co/eH8vVqDAfA — Carmen Maria Machado (@carmenmmachado) June 17, 2019

All the things I could have achieved if I'd known this 14 years ago 😪 https://t.co/UD3jeJA7o9 — Andrew Nicholson (@andrewen88) June 17, 2019

Knowledge is power https://t.co/KKUK9Ud47s — Twitter Video (@TwitterVideo) June 17, 2019

