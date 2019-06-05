Bamra:As many as nine tube wells have been lying defunct for a month now in Govindpur panchayat under Bamra block headquarters of Sambalpur district, leaving the villagers to fend for themselves in this scorching summer.

The villagers have taken up the matter with the sarpanch and the block development officer (BDO) on a number of occasions but to no avail. Instead of providing a solution, they blame each other and pass the buck.

More than 50,000 people live in this panchayat. From business and communication point of view also, this place is significant. However, its struggle with water issues is a never ending story.

I have always been trying to solve the issue but the Bamra BDO never cooperates Meenakshi Majhi| sarpanch, Bamra The rule says that the tube well parts will be supplied only when money is transferred from panchayat fund. The sarpanch, instead of releasing funds, is accusing me of being uncooperative

Sushil Kujur| BDO, Bamra



Five years ago, the underground pipes here got damaged during road construction works and the residents of three to four wards of Govindpur and two wards of Dumermunda have been facing water problems ever since.

They rue how they are tired of meeting and narrating their plight to the block and panchayat officials and concerned department officials over and over again.

As if damaged pipelines were not enough, the tube wells at Ganesh Nagar, Nuantoli (Haripada), Bada Dumermunda’s Anganwadipada and Turipada, Pandaripathar, Bagichapada, Nuandihi, Mundadhipa Square and slum areas under Govindpur panchayat have been out of order for a month.

When asked, sarpanch Meenakshi Majhi replied, “I have always been trying to solve the issue but the Bamra block development officer (BDO) never cooperates.”

BDO Sushil Kujur, on the other hand, has something different to say. According to him, “the rule says that the tube well parts will be supplied only when money is transferred from panchayat fund.” “The sarpanch, instead of releasing funds, is accusing me of being uncooperative,” he retorted.