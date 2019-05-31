Tihidi: Even as heat wave continued to grip most parts of the state, water crisis has worsened in six panchayats under Tihidi block of Bhadrak district. Tube wells in these panchayats have become defunct and they need to be repaired.

Reports said, sarpanchs of Guamal, Bilana, Kubera, Talapada, Maharampur and Mukundapur have not allocated funds for repair of the tube wells.

Annually, Rs 1 lakh is supposed to be deposited with the RWSS for purchase of spare parts of defunct tube wells in each panchayat. A total of Rs 12 lakh has not been deposited by all these panchayats.

However, BDO Dibyajoti Smrutiranjan Deo made it clear in a letter (1361, May 29) that sarpanchs and panchayat executives of all these panchayats cannot withdraw money from panchayat accounts for some reasons.

PNN