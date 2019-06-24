Basudevpur: With the monsoon in, residents of Ward No 23 of Basudevpur are living on the edge. Reason: How to cope with water-logged dirty streets, lanes and traffic in the absence of proper drainage facilities.

Most of the drains in this city cannot facilitate the flow of water as they are clogged with waste, garbage and plastic.

The low pressure in the last two days has exposed the negligence of Basudevpur Municipal Council (BMC) in tackling water- logging problems. In many parts of the town, water got stagnated and the fish market was the worst hit.

The half constructed drain from the traffic post to Hatasagar area has become a cause of concern. Situation was so worse that rainwater along with drain water gushed into houses in the low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the overflowing drain in the locality has made their life miserable. Despite repeated appeals, the BMC authorities have not done anything to improve the situation though it is the primary job of civic authorities.

Municipal official Tapas Ranjan Jena said, “Our staff is monitoring the situation and they will flush out the drain water from the locality soon.”

PNN