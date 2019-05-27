Champua: A drinking water project set up by the rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) department has not been made operational, thereby depriving the people of drinking water at Bhanda panchayat under this block in Keonjhar district.

The construction of the project was started in 2012 to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Talasahi, Majhisahi, Bankisahi, Mundasahi, Danguanali Sahi and Beherasahi of Kansara (B) in Bhanda panchayat.

As per the project plan, it was decided to collect drinking water from an intake well in river Mermeda through pipelines.

An overhead water tank with a capacity of 40,000 litres was constructed on the premises of Bhanda panchayat office in 2014-15. However, locals are still deprived of water supply.

PNN