Jajpur: Fulfilling the nearly decade-old demand of Vyasanagar and Jajpur residents, the administration will soon start operating the much awaited Jokadia-Mundomala water treatment plant in Jajpur district.

The residents had hoped that the administration will solve the water problem during this summer, but they faced water shortage this time too.

Now, the administration has started work on the water treatment plant and has assured residents of both the towns that it would supply drinking water in a few days.

Water has been filled in the tanks by the department concerned and it will be supplied phase wise.

Vyasanagar is the gateway to the Kalinganagar industrial area. The population of the town is around 1.5 lakh. The government had sanctioned Rs 14,51,32,000 for the Jokadia-Mundomala water treatment plant under the Urban Infrastructure Development for Small and Medium Town (UIDSMT) in 2009-10 to solve the drinking water problem of the two towns.

The government had given the money in three phases to the department — Rs 5,71,95,000 in 2009-10; Rs 5,71,95,000 in 2013-14; and Rs 2,85,98,000 in 2014-15. A total of Rs 12,67,32,000 has been spent on the project till now.

Work on the intake well, pump house and staff room near the bank of river Kharasrota and the 23,720 metre pipeline have been completed by the administration under the UIDSMT.

The treatment plant was inaugurated formally before the elections. The people of 10 wards in the two towns will benefit from this water project.

Jajpur public works department SDO, Khetramohan Sahoo, said the project has started operations from Kharasrota-Mundomala.

“We are filling the tanks with water from the treatment plant. We will start supplying water to households in two or three days,” he added.

