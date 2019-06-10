Aradi: After Super Cyclonic Storm of 1999 (category-5 tropical cyclone) devastated coastal districts of Odisha, the weaver bird (Baichadhei in popular parlance) had disappeared for a long time.

For the past four years, weaver birds were nesting in two specific villages of Bhadrak district. Surprisingly, this year the birds have started nesting only in Khatua Patana village. However, the chirping melody of these small passerine birds is not being heard in Kuleipada, like the previous years.

The Kuleipada villagers were disheartened in the absence of these winged guests. Reacting to this they say, “Last year, one Asian Palm Civet (Salia Patani in Odia) had attacked the nests of weaver birds in our village forcing the passerine birds to abandon palm trees.

Flocks of these birds are found in grasslands and they are known for their hanging nests woven from leaves of tall trees. These nest colonies are usually found on thorny trees, coconut trees or palm fronds.

Notably, the Baya Weavers are prone to local and seasonal changes. However, the ornithologists are concerned about the dwindling bird species across the nation due to growing human population.

Previously, the Weaver birds were found in the Aradi region of Bhadrak district. Now-a-days, young children see these birds either in the textbooks or on the television screen. It is believed that the nests of weaver birds affixed at the entrance of a house bring prosperity to the inmates.

The people of Kuleipada have expressed concern over the disappearance of the Weaver birds. Local youths Pratap Bhanja and Jitendra Nayak of Kuleipada and Khatua Patana respectively, have said that, “People from the neighbourhood visit our village to watch and enjoy the colony of nests of Weaver birds”.

The birds badly need protection from extinction. Efforts should be made by people from all quarters to save these nesting birds.