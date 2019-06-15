Bhubaneswar: Fashion at Big Bazaar (fbb) Friday launched the ‘Weekends are Trydays’ scheme for fashionistas at its store on Janpath Road. From this weekend, every weekend will be celebrated as fashion shopping weekend at fbb.

Store manager Janardhan Panda said: “The popular fashion brand will promote one item from their latest fashion collection and offer weekend exclusive discounts on the products. Fashion lovers can now shop from their nearest fbb store and get Rs 100 off on purchase of the exclusive products in menswear and womenswear every weekend.”

COO of fbb Rajesh Seth said: “At fbb, we always look forward to introducing new fashion trends and offers for our customers. ‘Weekends are Trydays’ is an initiative that will bring the latest in fashion at great prices to our customers every weekend.”

The scheme started Friday with special offers on joggers for men and women from various brands including DJ&C, LCO, Spunk, Champion, Buffalo and Hey.

“Through this campaign, fbb will have offers on several other categories such as ladies summer dresses and jeggings every weekend for both men and women. So, come and shop the latest fashion at your nearest fbb store and get amazing offers every weekend,” Seth added.