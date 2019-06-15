London: In a unique gym in London, men pay money to get bashed up by female wresters. Yes, it is termed as the weirdest gym in the world.

Located in North London, the ‘Wrestling Fetish’ gym is run by a jacked chick who goes by the name ‘Pippa the Ripper’. Usually, customers choose their desired wrestler girl here and ask them to wear short dresses, bikini or any other clothes.

The gym has a room called ‘submission room’. It is inside the ‘submission room’ where dudes pay $$$ to get beaten up by girls. Men pay huge bucks to get pinned in the ring….

Pippa and Ripper, the owner of this fetish gym, are wrestlers by profession. Pippa says that her business is growing rapidly. Every week, an average of 15 to 20 customers arrives. Pippa takes 150 pounds of each session, that is, approximately RS 12,500 per Indian currency.

Pippa says most people enjoy losing out to girls.