Marriage rituals are different everywhere. At times when we come across such rituals, they surprise us.

One peculiar ritual of a tribe settled in the small city of Udaipur will leave you astonished.

Here, the groom is not present in the wedding.

In place of the groom, her unmarried sister or any other unmarried woman from groom’s family, represents him in the wedding.

The groom stays at home with his mother.

The groom’s sister goes to the bride’s house with a wedding procession and marries the bride and fulfills all the customs of a wedding ceremony.

The sister even walks seven rounds around sacred fire with the bride. This practice is continuing in three villages. It is believed that if it is not followed then misfortune haunt the married couple.

Village chief Ramsinghbhai Rathwa said that at times many people tried to break this tradition but they faced problems within their family.

PNN/Agencies