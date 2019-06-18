Islamabad: Pakistan armed forces’ media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Asif Ghafoor Monday asked Indian Home Minister Amit Shah to not draw comparisons between Pakistan’s cricket defeat to India and the two neighbours’ border skirmishes.

Maj. Gen. Ghafoor’s comments followed Shah’s congratulatory message to the Indian cricket team following their win over Pakistan in their World Cup clash.

“Another strike Pakistan by Team India and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win,” the Home Minister tweeted Sunday.

Ghafoor, via his personal account, responded to Shah, saying: “Dear Amit Shah, yes your team won a match. Well played”, while adding: “two things with different denominators can’t be compared, so are strikes and match”.

He cited the Pakistani response to the India Air Force’s February 26 Balakot strike, before signing off with: “Stay Surprised”.

IANS