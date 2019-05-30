Kolkata: They are the best of friends, well-known faces in West Bengal and now pan-India after posting chic and stylish pictures of themselves standing in front of the Parliament and getting trolled. But both Mimi Chakrabarty and Nusrat Jehan, the two newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs, know how to hit back on social media platforms.

Actors Mimi and Nusrat had posed in front of the Parliament in western clothes and clicked selfies as well as ‘dualfies’. Both being active on the social media duly uploaded the pictures on their Twitter accounts and immediately drew flak for being ‘vulgar’. Some even said that they should not have been wearing sunglasses and wearing ‘western’ clothes while going to the ‘holy’ Indian Parliament.

But Mimi is not one to take things lying down. The girl who has her roots in Jalpaiguri district has said that the work she does will matter, not her clothes.

“I represent the youth and they would be proud at what I do,” Mimi, 30, said. “These people are worried about our clothes. They are not worried about the MPs who are corrupt, have criminal records and wear saintly clothes,” she added.

Incidentally Mimi won from Jadavpur while Nusrat emerged triumphant from the Basirhat constituency lying close to the India-Bangladesh border.

“I gave a befitting reply to the critics who had questioned my nomination from Basirhat winning by a huge margin. I will do similarly with my work for the those who have questioned our dressing sense,” added Nusrat.

Both however, have quite a few jumping to their support and have welcomed their looks.

“You know if a young male MP enters the Parliament wearing jeans and t-shirt eyebrows won’t be raised. But if we do so there will be a lot of questions asked. But it’s good that we have received support to. Actually it takes time for people to accept change and that is why we are being criticised. But I am unfazed,” Mimi shot back.

“We have received a lot of support on the social media and it proves that at least there are some people who are accepting the change. It won’t happen in a fortnight, but it has certainly begun,” added Nusrat.

In the past also, Mimi has stunned the world with her daredevilry. Once she chased down single-handedly late in the night the culprits of a hit-and-run case in Kolkata, apprehended them and handed them over to the police. She had then said that she ‘felt it was her duty as a law-abiding citizen’ to do so.

