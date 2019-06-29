West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara has been dating Miss Scotland Jamey Bowers.

Bowers admitted that she was dating Lara and revealed that it was the former batsman who helped her get over a bitter split with her ex-boyfriend.

The model was previously in a relationship with Andrew Driver, a footballer at Scottish clubs Hearts. The 24-year-old Bowers was born in Trinidad, same as Lara.

“It’s early days. I didn’t want anyone to know, but Brian’s been declaring his love all over the place,” Bowers said Thursday in Edinburgh, where she is scheduled to lead the annual carnival.

Bowers revealed that she was introduced to Lara by former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke.

“We have been kind of seeing each other for a couple of months. Dwight introduced us at his summer fete and we hit it off. I had been away from Trinidad for many years and know nothing about cricket, so I didn’t really know who he was. But he was a bit mysterious, flirty and fun,” said Bowers.

Bowers’ ex-boyfriend Driver left Hearts to play for Houston Dynamos in Major League Soccer in the US and returned home one day with a new partner.

“It was a very difficult time for me. I just found out before Christmas that he had a new girlfriend when he came home to Scotland with her. That was the closure I needed to be able to move on with my life and that’s when Brian and I started getting closer,” Bowers admitted.

Bowers admitted that she was initially unsure of a relationship with Lara.

“I had dated a footballer before and now Brian was this cricket superstar. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go there. But we’ve been having fun and it’s slowly progressed from there. He’s been in Trinidad and I’ve been in Scotland, so it’s mostly been Skype and phone calls,” she said.

Lara is 20 years older than Bowers but the latter sees no issue with it.

“It doesn’t make a difference to me, and my mum thinks he’s great. It’s nice to have a mature man who knows what he wants,” she said.

Lara has been quite vocal about his relationship with Bowers on social media.

“At the Missoni Hotel chilling in my room visiting my girlfriend. Not much to do, it’s freezing outside,” he tweeted in Edinburgh last December.

Then, after spending Christmas with his daughters he tweeted: “Can’t wait to see @jameybowers.”

