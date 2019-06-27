Manchester: India will aim to shrug off the scare against Afghanistan as they face West Indies in the 2019 ICC World Cup at Old Trafford here, Thursday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

“We have two wrist-spinners, and hopefullly a few rough patches for them to exploit. I think shot-selection and bit more application when they are set (for the team). Same team,” said Kohli.

“We would have liked to have bowled too, but if the pitch will do anything, it will probably be first up. Two changes for us: Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen are in, for Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis,” said Windies captain Jason Holder.

