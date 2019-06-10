Southampton: West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in their World Cup match here Monday.

South Africa made two changes, bringing in Aiden Markram and Beuran Hendricks in the playing XI.

West Indies too had a couple of forced changes as they included Darren Bravo in place of Andre Russell, who is batting a fitness issue and replacing Evin Lewis with Kemar Roach.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks.

