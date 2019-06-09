Mumbai: Bollywood diva and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has mesmerized the audience with her acting skills and looks over the years. She reigns in the hearts of millions of fans and has the credit of acting in several blockbuster and evergreen movies.

However, the gorgeous actress became the target of trolls after she split with Salman Khan and also called off her relationship with Vivek Oberoi. In an interview, even heartthrob Emraan Hashmi called her ‘plastic’.

Since then, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Muskil’ actress has refrained from working with Hashmi. In an interview, she expressed her resentment and said that she was often referred to as ‘plastic’ and ‘fake’ for no fault of hers. Aishwarya was asked the worst comment that she had ever heard and her reply was to be called ‘Fake and plastic.

’ If you remember, it was Vivek Oberoi, who at one point of time had been in a relationship with Aishwarya, had obliquely termed her to be plastic and fake. It was Farah Khan’s show and Vivek Oberoi was explaining his reasons for calling a press conference to threaten Salman Khan. Here is what Vivek Oberoi had told Farah. “Uss waqt mere aaspas bahut log the aur woh apni ‘RAI’ dete the.” “Mashwarra dete the and I went by their word. Moreover, I was young that time and my father (Suresh Oberoi) too was not in town when I took that decision.”

“There is less plastic in Tupperware factory than our film industry. People with plastic smile and plastic heart,” he concluded.

Later even Emraan Hashmi termed Aishwarya to be fake and plastic on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan. Of course, Emraan had to apologize for the same later but Aishwarya never forgave him for that.