Mumbai: ‘Hero’ fame Sooraj Pancholi is yet to be seen in the big screen after his debut. While, the handsome hunk is busy shooting for a couple of movies, audiences are yet to see him in the silver screen.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani who made her debut with ‘Machine’ is doing pretty well in her career. With back to back movies in her kitty, the actress has already created a niche for herself.

Earlier, there were reports of the two dating each other and they’ve been snapped many times at different places. Once again, these two were spotted by the shutterbugs in Mumbai. While, both of them decided to remain tight-lipped on their relationship, Kiara has finally threw up the lights, and this is what she had to say.

Kiara said, “No, I am not dating Sooraj. All these stories are completely baseless and untrue. But I do understand that it’s a part and parcel of the job.”

She went on to add, “We both laughed it off. We were like, ‘What’s going on?’ We had just met for lunch because we had to discuss some work-related things. We weren’t even alone. There were others joining us. But the photographers clicked only the two of us so they thought something is cooking.”

She also said, “We didn’t even know there were photographers around. If they had asked us, I would have happily posed and the pictures would have, at least, been better.”

On the work front, Kiara is waiting for Kabir Singh release with Shahid Kapoor. Later, she will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb and Good News.