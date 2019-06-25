Cricket and movies have an old relation. We have seen many lovebirds from both the fields who have made a beautiful couple. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied in nuptial knot and proved that the love has no bars.

Earlier, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan had revealed her crush on Shubman Gill. There were also reports that Kedarnath fame Sara Ali Khan was in a relationship with Rishabh Pant who become famous for his performance during the IPL 2018. She was seen cheering for him and also spotted with Rishabh too.

However, there was no confirmation from Sara and Rishabh’s side. These turned out to be rumours that are doing the rounds on social media. Well, this is not the first time that relationship rumours have been created on social media.