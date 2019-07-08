Mumbai: Ananya Panday’s impressive debut in the Hindi Film industry has opened up many new doors her. Currently she is shooting for her second film ‘Pati, Patni aur Woh’ though sources revealed that she has many more offers lined up. Ananya held her own in her debut movie ‘Student of the Year 2’ which also had Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

When Ananya is not working and when her besties Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter) and Shanaya Kapoor are in town, the three are inseparable. They party hard and paint the town red. It is a well-known fact that the trio is BFF’s and are often snapped hanging out in the city together.

Suhana recently came back here after she completed her graduation in the UK. The graduation ceremony was attended by both SRK and wife Gauri Khan. Since returning, Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are having a great time together. Recently Ananya took to Instagram to share a picture with her girl gang which was taken by their ‘second father’ Shah Rukh. It comes as no surprise because Shah Rukh, the doting dad that he is has known the trio since they were kids.

The picture is a black and white portrait and all the three girls look incredibly stunning. Sharing the picture, Ananya captioned it, ‘Charlie’s Angels #family portrait @iamsrk.” In the first picture, the three girls are looking directly into the camera while in the second they are looking away in sync. The pictures can be seen www.instagram.com/p/BznFT8_gO8Z/

While Ananya is busy shooting her second film, Shanaya has gone into film production. There can be no doubt that very soon now one can also expect Suhana to join the industry very soon now that she has completed her graduation. She is aspiring to be an actress and with SRK’s support and blessing, it will not be long before she makes her screen debut.

