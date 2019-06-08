British-Indian model Sofia Hayat has confirmed that she was in a relationship with ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma but they are no longer in a relationship now and broke up back in 2012. Hayat is Sharma’s ex-girlfriend, and the two were rumored to be in a relationship earlier.

Rohit and Sofia parted ways after 2012. Sharma is a married man now. He tied knot with Ritika Sajdeh in 2015. After Sofia blocked Rohit, the Indian opener asked her on Whatsapp about it and told her to stop this publicity stunt.

Later, Sofia allegedly leaked the WhatsApp chat between the two that went viral. However, it was later deleted. Earlier, the chat of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan was also leaked.