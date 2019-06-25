Priya Prakash Varrier is an 18-year old, pursuing her graduation in commerce (B.Com) in a well-known women’s college in Thrissur, Kerala. She spent a few years in Mumbai as well.

While she has done some modelling and acted in a short film, Oru Adaar Love is her first full-length commercial movie.

A trained classical dancer, Varrier’s Instagram posts feature her in the Mohiniyattam costume. Mohiniyattam is a classical dance form that originated in Kerala, and is comparable to Bharatanatyam.

In all the hubbub, we can tend to forget the other eyebrow dancer in this scene, Roshan Abdul Rahouf, another new face. Roshan was one of the finalists on the dance reality show, D4.