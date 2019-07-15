Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is now a happily married man. He married his lady love and actress Anushka Sharma last year in Italy.

However, do you know about his first love? In an interview, he had mentioned that he made his first girlfriend at age of 18, in 2007, when he was playing for the Delhi Ranji trophy side. But due to some privacy reasons, he did not mention her name. However, the couple broke up due to reasons best known to them.

Later, Virat met Tamannaah Bhatia while shooting Celkon’s commercial. Her exquisiteness wooed Virat and they commenced dating each other during the year 2012. But, another babe that came into Virat’s life was the cause behind Tamannaah and Virat’s separation.

The babe was none other than Brazilian beauty and model Izabelle Leite. Virat saw Izabelle at a bash thrown by an entrepreneur. Izabelle Leite is a Brazilian babe who worked in Raj Purohit’s movie ‘Sixteen’. She was in India for about one-and-half years for the movie’s filming and endorsement.

Their companionship turned out to be the talk of the town and gave a lot of publicity to Izabelle plus her movie. They were spotted together shopping in Singapore and were rumoured to be dating each other. But again this relationship doesn’t last long. And they broke up in mid 2013.

Then came, Anuskha Sharma with whom he had acted before in a Shampoo ad. It was Ranveer Singh, who introduced Anushka to Virat and since then, rest is history. He loves, adores and publicly acknowledges love for her actress wife. They are one of the most loving couples in India, if not the most.