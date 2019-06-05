Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Bharat’ is all set to release June 5 on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is the remake of the Korean film ‘Ode to My Father’, which was released in 2014.

The movie revolves around the story of a common man’s journey along with the country between 1964 – 2010. Apart from this, today we are going to tell you some reason why you should watch this movie.

Sizzling chemistry of Salman and Katrina: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry is very much liked by the audience; both of them will once again be seen showcasing their chemistry after ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. It is clear from the movie promo that the sweetness of their relationship is going to drag many applauds on big screen. Earlier, their off screen romance was also in headlines.

Director and Actor collaboration: Actor and director duo Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar are masters in their respective fields and this time both of them joined their hands for ‘Bharat’. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the power pack performance with their previous movies being blockbuster hits.

Big names like Tabu, Sunil Grover Jackie Shroff: Promos and posters have unveiled a lot about the story. Moreover, veteran actors Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff will add more to the movie. Moreover, the suspense on lead character of the film has been kept hidden so far.

Mesmerizing music: Already songs of ‘Bharat’ are trending. The music composers Vishal, Shekhar are on cloud nine. Almost all the songs in the film including ‘Slow Motion’, ‘Chashni’ ‘Aitheya ‘and ‘Zinda’ are chartbusters.

Bhaijaan’s movie: Salman Khan’s movie is not less than any festival in India and his loyal fans are always with him. ‘Bharat’ is a treat for bhai’s fans because they are going to watch his favorite star in different characters.