Actress Sunny Leone, who is in the ‘best phase’ of her life both personally and professionally, says she enjoys having a small friend circle.

In her seven-year journey in Hindi filmdom, she has created a name for herself. Sunny often used to discuss about being judged in the past. Does she still feel the same?

“I have created a niche for myself with my own set of friends. I don’t really get out and party, so the circle is limited. I don’t know if I am yet judged, but back then also I was in a happy space and so am I now,” Sunny told a national media in an email interview.

She married Daniel Weber in 2011, and together, they have three children. The couple adopted a girl child in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy last year. She finds it a little tough to maintain a balance between motherhood and work.

“I have seen many parents maintain a balance. It is harder in my case, because every day is different. But once you become a parent, you automatically start strategising your schedule,” the actor said.

“Looking at your child is the most beautiful feeling in the world. This is the best phase of my life,” she said.

The 38-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with “Jism 2” after which she featured in films like “Ragini MMS 2”, “Ek Paheli Leela”, “Kuch Kuch Locha Hai”, “Mastizaade” and “One Night Stand”.

Asked if she agrees stardom comes at a price, the former adult film star said: “I have been in the entertainment industry for 17 years, so at this point I don’t know any different.”

On the acting front, Sunny has been roped in for a horror-comedy titled “Coca Cola”.

“The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project,” Sunny said, adding: “No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for ‘Coca Cola’ we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”