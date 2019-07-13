Phulbani: A woman filed a police complaint alleging that her husband and sister-in-law’s husband made an attempt to kill her at Tumudibandh block under Belaghar police limits in Kandhamal district.

The victim was identified as Manasi Nayak of Jhiripani Panchayat. The accused were identified as husband Harihara Nayak and sister-in-law’s husband Belarsen Nayak.

According to sources, Manasi has been married to Harihara Nayak since 2006. But their marital life had become turbulent over some issues over last three months.

Harihara threatened Manasi with her life July 9 while they were returning home from Tumudibandh.

Manasi and her husband went to their brother-in-law’s house and returned July 10.

While returning home, Belarsen met them on their way. The duo dragged her to a nearby forest to kill her with a blade.

Manasi’s screams were heard by locals who came to her rescue. Seeing the locals, her husband and his associate fled the spot.

Manasi filed a police complaint regarding this matter. The police arrested the duo by registering an FIR (case no 17/ 19) which was forwarded to court, IIC Srikant Khamari said.

PNN