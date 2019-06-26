Mumbai: Indian cricketer Suresh Raina says the best way to cheer for team India at the ongoing World Cup 2019 is by doing it together with family and friends.

Raina has come forward to support a digital campaign, ‘The Great Indian Cricket Family’ by electricals major Havells India.

“I’m really excited to be a part of this campaign, which is a great way for fans to share their passion for cricket,” Raina said in a statement.

“The group experience is the best way for families from all over the country to band together and cheer loud for team India,” he added.

The campaign allow fans to create group chats with family and friends and also add Raina to these groups to chat and interact with him. In these group chats, Raina will chat, send messages and answer cricket queries.

The aim of the campaign, which will end on July 14, is to give cricket fans across the country a chance to interact and engage through which they can come together for meaningful engagement with their family and friends to celebrate the spirit of cricket as well as show their support and cheer for Team India, said Amit Tiwari, Vice President Marketing for Havells India Ltd.