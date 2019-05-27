Chandrani Murmu became the youngest Lok Sabha MP in 2019. Her journey from being an engineer to a Parliamentarian is nothing less than spectacular. Murmu discussed future plans with Orissa POST’s

Biswa Bhusan Mohapatra. She is just 25 years, 11 months old. She contested from Keonjhar (reserved for ST) LS seat on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket and won against former BJP MP Ananta Nayak by a difference of 66,203 votes. Murmu completed her B-Tech from a city-based private institute in 2017.

You became the youngest MP in Lok Sabha. Have you ever thought about this?

Really, I never, in my wildest dream, thought I would get an opportunity to become a Member of Parliament at this age.

To whom do you want to give the credit for your success?

First upon all, I want to thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for noticing my potential to become a Member of Parliament. I would also like to thank the people of my constituency for having faith in me. I will try my best to discharge the responsibility given to me.

What will you focus on for the betterment of the people of your constituency?

Despite several programmes by the government, many children are still deprived of education even at a primary level. As education comes first for development, I will prioritise eduction. I will ensure education for all in my constituency. Besides, I will also try and press for setting up of a steel plant in Keonjhar which was demanded by the people of my constituency.

The participation of women members from Odisha in LS is very poor. Will you break this tradition?

I will definitely try to come forward to put forth the demands and issues of my constituency and our state. My age or experience will never come in the way. I will take suggestions from my senior colleagues and Chief Minister in this regard.

Odisha has sent 7 women MPs including two from BJP. What is your take on 33 per cent women reservation issue?

Seven women elected to LS is a sign of progress. When we are talking about equality, women’s participation in policy-making is necessary. Our party president has decided for 33 per cent reservation in LS from Odisha and five from our party have also got elected to the Lok Sabha.