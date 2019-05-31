After taking oath as Minister of State Thursday at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi Friday took charge as Minister of State for Micro Small Medium Enterprises, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. Talking to Kuldeep Singh of Orissa POST, Sarangi said he would work for everyone irrespective of party affiliation. He also said there is ample scope of employment in these ministries and he will work hard for the economic growth of the country. Excerpts:

This is the first time you have won general elections and now you have been given the responsibility of MSME, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry ministries. What will be your priorities?

I have no experience in the field. I have to gain experience, I have to gain knowledge. I have to go through details of the department then only I can comment.

Were you expecting ministerial berth?

I thought that all these departments can be instrumental in providing ample scope of employment to our unemployed youths and through that we can develop the economic standard of our country and I will do that.

MSME and Fisheries sectors have huge scope in Odisha. How you will coordinate with the state government?

For the development of the country, we have to coordinate with everybody irrespective of their party affiliation. So, for the nation’s development, I will coordinate with every government cutting across party lines because our party’s motto is ‘Nation first, party second and self last’ and ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ is the slogan given by Narendra Modi. We can earn everyone’s faith only by following it.

You are known to lead a simple and austere life and you maintain good relations with the people of your constituency because of your simple lifestyle. How will you maintain that now?

I’m afraid that I might lose touch with my people and I am unhappy about it. I will have to look for ways to maintain equilibrium and I am thinking over it already. As far as my intentions are concerned, I am very transparent. People would understand that I’m working for them and have little time at hand.