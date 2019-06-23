Moscow: Russia intends to work with any new British prime minister who is willing to cooperate with Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

He made the remarks Saturday when commenting on the ongoing election in Britain during an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-1 TV Channel, Xinhua reported.

“We will treat this (the results of election of British prime minister) with respect and we will work with all who want to work with us,” Putin said.

He declined to speak in favour of any of the candidates, saying that Russia will work with any candidate elected as the prime minister by Britain’s governing Conservative Party.

May 24, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation from the post of the leader of the Conservative Party as she had failed to implement the country’s exit from the European Union. But she will remain as British Prime Minister until her successor is chosen. June 10, nominations opened among Conservative MPs at the formal start of the election of the next party leader, who will become the next prime minister.

The Conservative Party said on Thursday that the results of the final ballot will be announced in the week commencing July 22.

(IANS)