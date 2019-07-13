London: Serena Williams’ wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on after Simona Halep stunned the American 6-2, 6-2 in a one-sided Wimbledon final Saturday.

An inspired Halep took full advantage of an error-strewn display by seven-time champion Williams to become the first Romanian to win the Wimbledon title.

The 27-year-old Halep broke serve in the opening game and raced into a 4-0 lead. She remained rock solid throughout and Williams simply could not respond.

There were signs that Williams was finding her range in the second set but Halep was undaunted and reeled off the last five games, the contest ending after Williams buried a forehand into the net after 56 minutes.

It is the second year running that Williams arrived in the final seeking to match Margaret Court’s record 24 singles majors. Last year she failed to get a set against Angelique Kerber. She then went on to lose the US Open final.

Williams was undone by 26 unforced errors to Halep’s two. “I never played a better match,” said Halep. “My mom said when I was 10 that if I want to do something in tennis I have to play in the final at Wimbledon. I had lots of nerves, my stomach wasn’t very well.

“I said at the start of the tournament that one of my motivations was to win and become a lifetime member of the club,” added the Romanian. “She played out of her mind,” said Williams. “I was like a deer in headlights.”