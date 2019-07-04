Leeds: West Indies registered a convincing 23-run victory in the final match of their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign as they defeated Afghanistan, who finished their campaign winless, here Thursday.

Chasing a challenging 312 runs to win, the Afghans were off to sensational start in spite of losing their skipper Gulbadin Naib (5) in the second over as Rahmat Shah (62, 78b, 10×4) and Ikram Alikhil (86, 93b, 8×4) added 133 runs for the second wicket. Ikram then stitched 51 runs for the third wicket with Najibullah Zadran (31).

However, once the partnership was broken, they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 288. Asghar Afghan (40) also batted well. Carlos Brathwaite (4/63) and Kemar Roach (3/37) were standout among the bowlers.

Earlier, young Nicholas Pooran (58, 48b, 6×4, 1×6) and skipper Jason Holder (45, 34b, 1×4, 4×6) provided the final flourish with a century plus stand as West Indies scored a respectable 311 six in the inconsequential game.

Pooran and Holder added 105 runs in 71 balls to take the total past 300-run mark. This was after Shai Hope (77, 92b, 6×4, 2×6) and Evin Lewis (58, 43b, 6×4, 1×6) set the platform with an 88-run second wicket partnership. For Afghanistan, seamer Dawlat Zadran (2/73) was the most successful bowler but was hammered during the last few overs.

Afghan spin troika of Mujeeb ur Rahman (0/52), Mohammed Nabi (1/56) and Rashid Khan (1/52) were once again steady as the Caribbean batsmen couldn’t push the run-rate up during middle overs.

Hope and Lewis both hit six fours and two sixes each as they built a foundation after Chris Gayle’s early dismissal. Shimron Hetmyer (39, 31b, 3×4, 2×6) also got a start but was out after being set. He added 65 runs with Hope for the third wicket.

Hope and Hetmyer were out within 20 runs off each other and West Indies weren’t exactly comfortable at 192 for four in the 38th over. But it was Pooran and Holder, who attacked the bowling during the last 10 overs.

Pooran, after his hundred in a lost cause against Sri Lanka, was once again in his elements, reaching his half century off only 40 balls. His flat-batted six off Zadran was a delight to watch. His skipper wasn’t far behind as he muscled the bowlers over the ropes with his big strides.

Brief scores: West Indies 311/6 (Shai Hope 77, Nicolas Pooran 58, Evin Lewis 58, Jason Holder 45; Dawlat Zadran 2/73) bt Afghanistan 288 (Ikram Alikhil 86, Rahmat Shah 62; Carlos Brathwaite 4/63, Kemar Roach 3/37) by 23 runs.