Chennai: Priya Prakash Varrier, the Malayalam actress from the movie ‘Oru Adar Love’, made a lot of headlines last year with a single wink.

The actress is expected to win everyone’s hearts again, but this time, with her voice rather than her expressions. The ‘Wink Queen’ will be seen crooning a romantic song in her upcoming movie ‘Finals’.

This has been shared by Priya herself through Instagram. Priya has shared a video on her personal account in which she is seen singing song for ‘Finals’.

“Feeling blessed to be a part of the ‘Finals’ family!This is the first time I’ve recorded a song for a movie.It was a very special and memorable experience.Music has always been my second love.So I hope you all like the song when it comes out and please ignore the mistakes if any🎧🎤Heartfelt gratitude to @kailasmenon2000 @prarun #sreerekhabhaskaran @iamnareshiyer,” she wrote.

The video shows Priya’s naughty expressions, increasing the excitement for the film. Priya has given her voice to a duet song in the movie alongside singer Naresh Iyer. The song, titled ‘Nee Mazhavillu Polen’, will be released soon.

PNN/Agencies