One must be familiar with names of the top superstars of the South Indian film industry. But rarely do people talk about their wives even though there is an old saying that behind every successful man there is a woman. Here is a brief story about the women in the lives of the South Indian superstars.

Upasana Kamineni: The wife of Ram Charan, the son of the legendary South superstar Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan married Upasana, the daughter of Pratap C Reddy, the executive chairman of Apollo Hospitals, June 14, 2012.

Shalini: Wife of actor Ajith Kumar, the two got married in 2000. Both met on the sets of ‘Amarkalam. To marry her love, Shalini gave up a very lucrative career in films when she was at the top.

Sneha Reddy: She got married to Allu Arjun, March 6, 2011 after a prolonged dating period. It was love at first sight for Allu who more or less plays romantic roles in his films. Both met through common friends.

Namrata Shirodkar: She is married to Mahesh Babu. Since her marriage Namrata has distanced herself from acting despite being a part of a number of hit Hindi films like ‘Kachche Dhaage’, ‘Pukar’, ‘Vaastav: The Reality’.

Laxmi: She is the wife of NTR (Jr). The two got married in 2011. It has been rumoured that current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu played the role of matchmaker.

