Raghunathpur: Irate people Thursday staged a road blockade in front of Raghunathpur community health centre (CHC) on Cuttack-Paradip road in Jagatsinghpur district from evening to night, protesting against denial of medical facilities to a woman in labour pain at the CHC.

The woman delivered a baby boy on the road itself.

According to sources, Jyostna Besra — wife of Budhia Besra of Chandpur village under Raghunathpur block — was rushed to the CHC Thursday after her labour pain started at about 2:00pm. Dr Kajal Pradhan, Dr Gayatri Sailaxmi and nurse Pushpanjali Jena were on duty at that time.

However, Budhia could not find any of the doctors and took his wife to the nurse who allegedly did not call the doctors and advised him to take his wife to Jagatsinghpur DHH.

Budhia was compelled to get his wife back home as he had not enough money to take his wife to Jagatsinghpur. On their way home, Jyostna gave birth to a baby boy – on the road.

Later local people sent the mother and baby to the CHC in a 108 ambulance.

When contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Sukant Kumar Dalaie said he could not say anything as he was in a meeting.

“Denying treatment to an emergency patient like Jyotsna is a serious negligence on parts of the doctors and the nurse on duty on that day. Exemplary action should be taken against them,” demanded locals.

PNN