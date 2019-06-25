Koraput: Villagers of Ashramput under Nandapur block in Koraput district expressed their resentment over the death of a pregnant woman due to alleged medical negligence at Koraput Medical College and Hospital (MCH) Sunday. Brundabati Khara died due to heavy bleeding after delivering twins at the Nandapur Community Health Centre Sunday morning.

Sources said Brundabati, 30, was the wife of Biswanath Khara, a resident of Ashramput village under Nandapur block. She had labour pain Saturday at 8pm. Her husband informed ASHA worker Anjana Gemal about Brundabati’s health condition.

Anjana called the 102 Ambulance but it could not reach the village in time. So, finding no other option, Brundabati’s family members and Anjana took her to the nearest Nandapur CHC in an auto around 11pm. There she delivered a boy and a girl. But her health condition started worsening as a result of heavy bleeding while coming to the hospital in the auto.

CHC doctors referred her to the Koraput Saheed Laxman Medical College and Hospital when her internal bleeding did not stop even after two hours of treatment. She was sent to the hospital by an ambulance. But she died on her way to hospital.

Brundabati’s family members had urged the hospital authorities to provide a hearse to take the body. But CDMO Dadhibaman Tripathy had expressed his inability to oblige the request as there “is no hearse in the hospital.”

However, he assured the bereaved family to provide an ambulance to carry the body. But no ambulance was made available by the hospital authority even after eight hours of wait, said the villagers and family members of the victim.

Sources said the hospital’s two vehicles that carry corpses were in a garage for repair. As the hospital authority has not paid the repairing charges the vehicles were not let go, said a source.

This is a clear case of government failure in successfully implementing the Mahapranya Yojana in the district.

Though the government has implemented various schemes to reduce the mortality rate of mother and child in the state, the ground reality here seems different. These facilities are meant for the tribal population of Koraput, but due to inefficiency of the authorities concerned these could not reach the real needy.

PNN