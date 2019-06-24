Koraput: Villagers of Ashramput under Nandapur block in Koraput district expressed their resentment on the death of a pregnant woman due to alleged medical negligence at Koraput Medical College and Hospital (MCH) Sunday. Brundabati Khara had died due to heavy bleeding after delivering a twin baby girl and boy in the Nandapur Community Health Center Sunday morning.

Sources said, victim Brundabati Khara, 30 was the wife of Biswanath Khara, a residence from Ashramput village under Nanadapur block. She had got her labour pain Saturday 8pm. Her husband informed the ASHA sister Anjana Gemal about Brundabati’s health condition. Anjana called the 102 Ambulance in their village address. But the Ambulance couldn’t reach to them in time. So finding no option victim’s family member and ASHA sister took Brundabati to the nearest Nandapur CHC at 11pm. There Brundabati was blessed with twins, a baby boy, and a baby girl. Her health condition got worse by getting jerks on the road and heavy bleeding while coming to the hospital by the Auto.

Doctors of CHC referred her to the Koraput Saheed Laxman Medical College and Hospital, when internal bleeding of Brudabati was not stopped after two hours of treatment. She was transferred to the hospital by an Ambulance. But she died on her way to hospital.

Brundabati’s family members had urged before the authorities of hospital to provide dead body carrier vehicle to take the body.

But CDMO Dadhibaman Tripathy had expressed his inability as there is no dead body carrier vehicle available in the hospital. He assured the bereaved family to provide an Ambulance to carry the body. But no ambulance was availed by the hospital authority after eight hours of wait in the hospital, said the villagers and family members of victim.

Sources said, the two dead body carrier vehicle of the hospital was sent to the garage for repairing but the hospital authority has not paid the repairing charge yet.

This situation is the clear picture of government has failed in successfully implementing the Mahapranya Yojana in the district.

The state government has implemented various schemes to reduce- mortality rate of mother and child in the state. But the ground reality is different. Though these facilities are available for the residents of tribal population of Koraput, but due to inefficiency of the concern authority these facilities couldn’t reach to the real needy.

