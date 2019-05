Hatadihi: With heatwave sweeping across the state, an elderly woman allegedly died of heatstroke at Shalabani Sahi under Hatadihi block in Keonjhar Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Sukanti (65), wife of Haladhar Nayak. She was working in her garden when she fainted all of a sudden. As she did not return home for hours, her family members searched for her and found her dead in the garden. Villagers demanded immediate government assistance for the bereaved family.

PNN