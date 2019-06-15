Keonjhar:A woman narrowly escaped being strangulated by her husband after he brutally assaulted her and hung her from a tree in an attempt to murder her here Thursday night.

The incident has been reported from Nadua village under Ghasipura police limits. The victim has been identified as the wife of the accused Pramod Dehury.

According to reports, Pramod Dehury and his wife were living separately after a domestic fight. While Pramod and their daughter were living together, his first wife was staying with her parents.

Meanwhile, Pramod tried to marry another woman of the locality. Coming to know of the incident, his wife confronted him. This led to an argument between the couple following which Pramod assaulted her.

With the help of his associates, he dragged her in the village street and hung her to a tree in a nearby forest in a bid to kill her. But the branch of the tree snapped and she crawled to the side of the road, where she was rescued by an elderly man and admitted to Anandpur Sub-Division Hospital in critical condition.

Seeing the elderly man, her husband and his associates fled the spot.

“It was dark when the incident occurred. By the time I gained consciousness, it was daybreak. He hung me to a tree in the night and left me there to die,” said the victim.

Dr Sapan Das of Anandpur Sub-Division Hospital said the woman had sustained injuries on her chest and legs and was in a stable state after undergoing treatment. X-ray will be conducted and she has been kept under observation, he added.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe. Ghasipura IIC Biranchi Bag said that a probe has been initiated into the matter. According to police sources, Pramod and his accomplice are currently absconding.

PNN