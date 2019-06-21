Betnoti/Angul: An elderly woman was killed while her daughter was critically injured in an elephant attack at Haladipada in Jugol panchayat under Betnoti forest range in Mayurbhanj district late Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Saibani Singh, 60. Her daughter Saraswati Singh, 22, was rushed to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada.

According to locals, a herd of elephants from Jharkhand — that has been roaming in the locality — had sneaked into the village Wednesday night in search of food when the mishap occurred.

Forest officials along with local police reached the spot and started an investigation.

A report from Angul said a 65-year-old man was Thursday attacked by an elephant calf near Patrapada village under Chendipada forest range in Angul district. Bandhua Nayak had gone to a nearby forest in the morning to attend nature’s call.

He came across the pachyderm that attacked him, leaving him seriously injured.

Alarmed by the shrieks of the elderly man, the locals rushed to his rescue and admitted him to the Chendipada primary health centre.

Police and forest officials reached the village and started an investigation.

PNN