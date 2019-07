Keonjhar: A woman died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Danlamunda sahi under Bansapal block of Keonjhar district late Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kadami Munda.

According to locals, the elephant trampled her to death her when she moved out of her house late Monday night.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem to District headquarters Hospital (DHH) Tuesday.