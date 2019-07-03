Keonjhar: A Juanga woman was carried in a basket as the ambulance service could not reach Radhuan village under Bansapal block of Keonjhar due to bad road, Tuesday.

Amid drizzling, villagers carried the woman patient up to the ambulance, which was waiting several kilometres away from the village. The vehicle shifted the ailing woman to the district headquarters hospital.

The village is 20-km away from the district headquarters. Villagers said the Thakurdihi-Gonasika bumpy road has become worse after rain and it did not allow passage of the ambulance.

Such incidents have occurred several times in the past. “Patients have to die on the way while being shifted to hospitals,” said Pranaballbh Ghana, president of Jungle Surakhya Samiti.

Villagers said they had drawn the attention of the administration, but it has done nothing to mend the soggy way.