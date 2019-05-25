Jajpur: A woman was killed after being run over by a train on the premises of Neelachal Ispat Corporation in Jajpur district’s Kalinga Nagar Industrial area Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ananga Manjari Rout of Kabatbandh area. She worked as an operator cum technician at SMS section of the plant.

According to sources, she was going to her office on her scooter at about 9:00am when the mishap occurred.

Police reached the spot after being intimated, recovered the body for autopsy and have launched an investigation into the case.

