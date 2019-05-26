Paikamal: Finding no help coming her way, Sukanti Bariha, a 44-year-old woman of Munikela village under this block in Bargarh district has appealed through the media to the local administration to get her ailing husband cured. Her family comprises of her husband and son.

Everything was going normally till about eight years ago when Panou was struck by an unknown disease. Sukanti first took Panou to the nearby government hospital but to no avail as the disease could not be diagnosed. She then administered Panou with some ayurvedic medicines given by village practitioners. That too did not yield any result. She even resorted to sorcery but that also did not help.

Panou is now bed-ridden and even for daily chores like relieving himself or brushing his teeth, he has to depend on his wife. The villagers have now asked Sukanti to take her husband to VIMSAR in Burla.

Sukanti, however, is not being able to do that also as her son is a daily wage worker and is the only earning member of the family.

“In such situation, how can I take my husband to Burla,” asked a worried Sukanti. “First of all I don’t know whether we can afford the treatment there. On the other hand without treatment the condition of my husband is deteriorating. I request some help from the administration,” she added with tears flooding her eyes.

PNN