Bargarh: A distressed woman along with her daughter Monday pleaded with Bargarh district administration for the treatment of her husband who is suffering from spinal cord injury.

Carrying her husband Ballav Meher in an auto rickshaw, Chitra along with her daughter reached the Collectors’ office here seeking administrative intervention. In absence of collector Indramani Tripathy, Bargarh tehsildar Sabyasachi Panda and Red Cross secretary Prafulla Kumar Behera met Chitra and promised all possible help in getting her husband treated.

Ballav, a resident of Khaliapali village on the outskirts of Bargarh town, had been running his family by working as a daily wager till four months ago. He was engaged in building construction work at Bandutikra in Bargarh town while he fell from a terrace and got his spinal cord fractured.

He was initially admitted to Bargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH), then shifted to VIMSAR in Burla and finally underwent treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital of Cuttack.

However, he is not fully cured as yet. Doctors have suggested him to undergo an operation. The family is under severe stress to arrange the funding.

Ballav’s elder son Krishna studies in Class-IX, daughter Asha is in Class – VII and youngest daughter Ankita in Class- V. The breadwinner of the family is now bed ridden. The entire burden of the family is now on untrained shoulders of Chitra.

“She faces a tough challenge to meet the expenses of her three children and to arrange the treatment cost of her husband. If the local administration provides some help, it would go a long way in getting the family out of the present difficult situation,” one of her relatives suggested.

