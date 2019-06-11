Jajpur: In a bizarre incident, a woman spilled hot gruel on the face of her husband after he reportedly asked her to serve him food. With 60 per cent burn injuries, the man had been placed under treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). The incident was reported from Indas village under Khandara panchayat in Jajpur district. A case had been registered in this connection and a probe was on. According to sources, Prasant Rout, 35, returned home from some work and asked his wife Meenakshi to serve him food. However, Meenakshi asked him to wait as the curry was not ready and this led to a verbal fight between the couple. In a fit of rage, Meenakshi took hot gruel and spilled it on him.

PNN