Joda: A woman was killed by a few unidentified miscreants at Hatimara village under Bamebari police limit in Keonjhar district at 6:30pm, Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Upasi Gopa of Khajuridiha sahi under Hatimara village in Keonjhar.

According to sources, a few people called her out of her house Tuesday evening. But when she came out, they stabbed her in the stomach, chest and neck. She died on the spot due to excessive loss of blood.

The police reached to the spot after being informed by the locals and seized the body before initiating an investigation. The authorities believe that the murder took place because of some previous dispute.

PNN