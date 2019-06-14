An Ethiopian woman has become an overnight sensation. 21-year-old Almaz Derese from Metu in western Ethiopia appeared for an exam just 30 minutes after giving birth to a baby boy.

Derese’s photo featuring her writing an exam sitting on a hospital bed has gone viral on social media earning her the moniker of ‘Wonder Woman’. The young Ethiopian could not appear for her test as she went into labour.

Derese wrote her Maths, English and Amharic papers in the hospital and thankfully she will be discharged soon to appear for the rest of her papers at the scheduled centre.

Doing anything during pregnancy is a tough task but as per BBC Africa, Derese said she did not find it difficult to study for her exams. Her husband, Radese Tulu, gave her his full support to go ahead and write her papers despite the risks of any post-delivery issues. Both the mother and the child are doing fine.

የመቱዋ ወጣት በወለደች በ1 ሰአት ልዩነት ውስጥ የ10ኛ ክፍል ብሄራዊ ፈተና ተፈተነች****************በኦሮሚያ ክልል መቱ ከተማ በአብዲ ቦሩ የፈተና ማእከል የ10ኛ ክፍል… Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation यांनी वर पोस्ट केले सोमवार, १० जून, २०१९

People on social media lauded her and hailed her as an inspiration to everyone.

