Baripada: A day after the world famous Rath Yatra was held in Puri, the event was held peacefully in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district Friday.

Braving humidity, thousands of pilgrims pulled the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra after the servitors conducted traditional rituals.

The uniqueness of Baripada Rath Yatra is that only women pull the chariot of Devi Shubhadra. Women pilgrims pulled the chariot amidst the chanting of ‘Jai Jagannath’ that reverberated through Baripada, known as Dwitiya Srikhetra here.

The chariot of Balabhadra was pulled first at 3 pm, and it reached Mausima Temple by 3.50 pm.

At 4.10 pm, the chariot of Devi Subhadra was pulled by women. The chariot was pulled up to the town police station. Thousands of women had come from various parts of the state to participate in the rituals.

Revenue minister Sudam Marndi, Baripada MLA Prakash Sorem, Saraskana MLA Dr Budan Murmu, former Assembly Speaker Sananda Marandi and former MLA Ganeswar Patra were seen pulling the chariot of Lord Balabhadra.

SP Abinash Kumar monitored security. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, Sub-Collector Dibyajyoti Parida and ADM Brajabandhu Bhola were present.

The first day of Rath Yatra passed off peacefully. The chariot of Devi Shubahadra and Lord Jagannath will be pulled to Gundicha Temple Saturday. The deities were placed in their chariots Thursday.

In a deviation from the tradition at Puri, the chariots are pulled here a day after the Rath Yatra in Puri.

All rituals connected to the deities like Mangal Alati, Mailam, Tadaplagi, Rosahoma, Abakasha, Suryapuja, Dwarapala Puja, Besha Sesha, Gopalballabh and Sakal Dhupa were performed Thursday.

As per tradition, the Dasi of the temple had brought ordain from Maa Ambika Thakurani, after which Kalash and Rath Pratistha rituals were performed.

Mandira Parichha had performed Chherapahanra on the chariots.

At 4 pm, the Pahandi Bije of Lord Balabhadra was carried out first, followed by those of Devi Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan. Finally, Lord Jagannath made Pahandi Bije.

The district administration had arranged live streaming of the Rath Yatra on social media.

